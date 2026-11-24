Xie was returning to New Jersey after attending a conference in Washington when officers detained her

A Chinese neuroscience researcher at Princeton University has been detained by US immigration authorities at a Washington airport over an alleged visa violation.

According to the Associated Press, Eva Yi Xie, a third-year doctoral student, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers on Thursday at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Xie was returning to New Jersey after attending a conference in Washington when officers detained her.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claimed Xie overstayed her visa in 2016 and did not have valid authorisation to study in the United States.

However, her lawyer, Kerry Doyle, disputed the allegations, saying Xie arrived from China aged 14 and has a longstanding asylum application pending.

Doyle maintained that Xie has permission to live, work and study in the country while her application is being considered.

“Xie will receive due process and remain in ICE custody pending her removal proceedings,” DHS said.

Xie is being held at the Caroline Detention Center in Virginia.

Princeton officials expressed concern over her detention and called for her return to university.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker also questioned the arrest, saying immigration officials had failed to provide a satisfactory explanation.