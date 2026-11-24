Ukraine's Patriot missile supply faces US approval delay: Report

Ukraine has not yet received the supply of Patriot Missile as the approval regarding the transfer of about 60 air defence interceptors hit the roadblock.

According to the Financial Times citing the sources privy to the matter, the US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has yet to give greenlight to the transfer of these missiles despite Kyiv’s repeated insistence on sending these interceptors on the urgent basis.

As per Ukraine's request, the country needs more missile interceptors to counter growing Russian drone and missile attacks.

The report highlighted that the inceptor includes US-made PAC-3 and PAC-2 missiles, ​some of which are held in European arsenals. These ⁠are being financed by Kyiv's Western allies.

A Pentagon spokesperson told the media outlet regarding the US ​no-change policy to provide support ⁠for Ukraine, while declining to comment further on the weapons.

"The Department of War has pursued multiple parallel ​lines of effort to accelerate transatlantic industrial co-operation on ​the Patriot ⁠air and missile defence system with European partners and Ukraine, and continues that work to this day," a Pentagon official said.

According to the FT report, besides getting supplies, Ukraine also tried to secure US approval to produce its own Patriot interceptors. But this approval has also been delayed.

PAC-3 interceptors were scheduled for transfer between September and December. But none of these delivery-based shipments has yet been approved.

Last month, the United States authorized the sale of 500 Patriot PAC-3 missiles to Ukraine in a deal valued at approximately $2.1 billion; however, shipments are not anticipated until the early 2030s.