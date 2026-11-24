Indonesian official addresses treason charges against former police chief

A senior official in the Indonesian police has just revealed that a former police chief has been charged with treason after an investigation into alleged illegal wiretapping widened to activities authorities claim were aimed at undermining public trust in President Prabowo Subianto's government.

The charges followed accusations that officials were involved in the widespread and unauthorised wiretapping of phones belonging to Prabowo as well as government officials, activists and journalists.

According to Reuters, the chief of the police's criminal investigation unit, Asep Safrudin said six officials have now been named as suspects. This includes former police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo, known as a political ally ​of Prabowo's predecessor Joko Widodo. He is unrelated to President Prabowo.

His exact words were, “the suspects allegedly agreed to, prepared for, and initiated treason with the motive of maintaining the position of the police chief ... by lowering the people's trust in the government of President Prabowo Subianto.”

It is also important to note that treason charges are rare in Indonesia and carry the maximum penalty of death, as per Indonesian law.

According to Asep, ⁠Listyo allegedly ordered and received wiretap reports from the other suspects, before his arrest earlier this ‌month.

Moreover, Mr Asep also said, authorities also seized 20 "One Piece" flags, symbols that have appeared at anti-government demonstrations in Indonesia. At this point they are also said to be probing whether the suspects were involved in ‘exploiting’ the mass ⁠demonstrations.

The other suspects, all of whom Asep referred to by their initials, are alleged to have committed acts such as mobilising the demonstrations and creating social media content that ⁠disparaged the police.

Two of the suspects were dishonourably discharged from the police in separate ethics hearings earlier this month.