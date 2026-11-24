‘Enormous weight’ lands on Kate Middleton’s back

There’s a lot happening behind the scenes, and right in front of public view with the monarchy, and rumour has it, it’s becoming incredibly heavy for Kate Middleton to handle, even with Prince William at her side.

The growing concern among many is the Sussex dilemma. Because now that they are in the same time zone, the Windsors are faced with a very difficult choice whenever family events and major milestones come along.

In lieu of them, as well as Kate’s newly minted status (As of last year) as a cancer survivor journalist Catherine Mayer decided to come forward.

In the expert’s view, there’s “the pressure of doing monarchy right” that’s likely eating at Kate.

“As well as deciding how to handle Harry, Meghan and other unresolved issues that could follow them into William’s reign,” she added too.

All in all, Ms Mayer feels “they are carrying an enormous weight.”

Feud between Sussexes & Windsors:

What is also pertinent to mention about the tensions between the Sussexes and the Windsors is that they have been brewing ever since the feud between Kate and Meghan Markle happened over bridesmaids dresses, and Princess Charlotte.

Since then it has expanded to include Prince William and Prince Harry and shot off when the Spare memoir was released. Since then some rumors claims efforts are underway to rehabilitate relations but those efforts have been rejected, right off the bat by the Prince of Wales, despite the King wanting nothing more than to thaw relationships, in order to meet freely with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet who live on the other side of the pond and have only visited the UK on a handful of occasions.