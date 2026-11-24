Queen Camilla notices as James Blunt keeps his promise to fans

James Blunt just got a royal greeting from Queen Camilla for his new name.

The Queen, 79, was accompanying King Charles, 78, on Friday, November 20, at the Royal Variety Performance, where they watched talent such as Idina Menzel and Andrea Bocelli take the stage as part of the annual show to benefit the Royal Variety Charity.

The royals also met with some of the performers afterward, including Blunt, who recently filed to legally change his name to Ryan Air, after the Irish airline Ryanair.

The name change came merely to fulfill a promise he made to his fans that he's go for it if his album, Airplane Mode, topped the charts. It did, on November 13. It is his first UK number one album in 19 years, since All the Lost Souls in 2007.

In a clever response, Queen Camilla greeted Blunt, 52, with “Hello Ryan, formerly known as James,” as she shook his hand. Blunt simply smiled at the quip and replied, “Exactly.”

The two then had a lively chat. Blunt said the Queen also asked him about his appearance on The Celebrity Traitors, according to LBC.

Blunt posted the name change paperwork on November 16, revealing his new name. "This cost me £53.05." His birth name is James Hillier Blount.

At the show, Blunt performed his new song Circles. The host, Jason Manford, introduced him as both James Blunt and Ryan Air.

The event benefits the Royal Variety Charity, of which King Charles is patron. It was his 18th time at the show, including his virtual appearance in 2020.

Queen Camilla last attended in 2016. She missed the 2024 show because of a chest infection.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth attended 39 times. Last year, Prince William and Kate Middleton represented the family.