Princess Diana's 'friend' dies at 71

Simone Simmons , one of Princess Diana’s closest confidantes, has passed away.

According to her spokesperson, Simmons, the psychic and energy healer, died at the age of 71 following a prolonged illness on November 15.

According to GB News, Simmons guided the late Princess through some of the most difficult chapters of her life, including her divorce from the now-King, and became widely known for a series of eye-catching claims about Diana both before and after her death in a Paris car crash in 1997.

According to the spokesman, "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Simone Simmons, who died on Sunday, 15 November 2026, aged 71, following a long period of illness."

Her death came months after Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, published his memoir "Swan Song: Diana, My Sister", nearly 30 years after her death.

The book contains a series of allegations about his sister's former marriage to Britain's King Charles and the aftermath of her death.

Spencer wrote that ‌then-Prince Charles had told him "we'll forget her soon enough" during an angry phone call after Diana's death, following what he said had been a disagreement over whether her sons Princes William and Harry should walk behind their mother's coffin.