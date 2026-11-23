Prince Harry under ‘incredible pressure’ as Prince William feud takes turn

Prince William could sideline Prince Harry from King Charles’ fortune

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California in search of financial independence; however, they have now returned to the UK after almost 6 years, and Radar Online reported that Harry is deeply concerned about his financial stability.

The outlet also noted that the former working royal fears that he could be left empty-handed when it comes to his father King Charles’ big fortune, and Prince William may play a role in that situation.

An insider revealed to the outlet, "Harry insists that money has nothing to do with this push to make peace with his father, and by all accounts he genuinely does want a relationship with Charles.”

"But he's also got Meghan and the children to think about, and naturally, he wants to protect their future," the insider added.

However, it is particularly hard for Harry to watch his royal family members "having absolutely no cares in the world when it comes to money," adding, "They have enormous expenses, and there's always pressure to keep bringing money in."

They continued, "Harry knows he's incredibly privileged compared to most people, but that doesn't take away the fact that he is feeling incredible pressure right now when it comes to his finances."

"Harry is convinced William would love nothing more than to see him cut out completely, and the way Charles has been praising William lately has him very worried his brother is slowly turning his own father against him. It feels incredibly unfair," they further added.