King Charles joins hands with Meghan Markle’s employer: Watch

King Charles has seemingly gotten his own debut in front of the camera, and what makes this one special is that it comes from Meghan Markle’s longest running employer, Netflix.

‘The Trust’ is about the King’s Trust, which offers grants and facilitates those in need to start their businesses, among other things.

What is also pertinent to mention is that the entire thing sees him on camera, because its been 50 years since the King’s Trust first began.

Alongside Sir Idris Elba the monarch talked about the impact his organization has made for over 1.5 million young people around the world.

The actual video is said to drop on December 26th, 2026.

Watch The Trailer Below:



