King Charles joins hands with Meghan Markle’s employer: Watch
King Charles gets his debut with Meghan Markle’s employer
By H. Anjum
Published November 23, 2026
King Charles has seemingly gotten his own debut in front of the camera, and what makes this one special is that it comes from Meghan Markle’s longest running employer, Netflix.
‘The Trust’ is about the King’s Trust, which offers grants and facilitates those in need to start their businesses, among other things.
What is also pertinent to mention is that the entire thing sees him on camera, because its been 50 years since the King’s Trust first began.
Alongside Sir Idris Elba the monarch talked about the impact his organization has made for over 1.5 million young people around the world.
The actual video is said to drop on December 26th, 2026.
Watch The Trailer Below:
H. Anjum is a News Editor at The News International (Digital) with over five years of newsroom experience. She is a media graduate specialising in British royal coverage, reporting on monarchies, traditions, and modern royal life. She also writes on fashion, movies and TV shows with contemporary relevance for a global audience.
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