‘This man brought her into the world’: Meghan Markle’s heartbreak leaks

With everything that’s been happening with Thomas Markle sr. Meghan’s camp has remained majorly quiet but new rumors say none of it has been smooth sailing because he was once her hero.

One Sussex spy has just dropped the bomb. According to them, “wrapping her head around the fact that the man who brought her into the world and was once her personal hero has now been accused of heinous sex crimes is a seriously bitter pill to swallow, let alone process, even if she is made of incredibly strong stuff.”

According to Heat they also say, “of course she saw those images and footage [of the arrest], and of course it was sickening – probably the most awful thing she’s ever had to lay eyes on her entire life.”

The only thing that’s keeping the Duchess upright is her extended support system, separate from her mother and husband because “everyone in Meghan’s world is beyond proud of her for the immense courage she’s shown in the face of truly horrific circumstances” and “they’ve all been checking in to offer support and express how truly sorry they are that she’s going through this.”

Before actually concluding they said, “even though she cut ties with her dad a long time ago, it still doesn’t mean she’s not affected by this and the fact that everyone on planet earth seems to be shaking their heads in disgust and revulsion.”