Prince William and Kate Middleton are a modern family.

Prince William and Kate Middleton want their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to grow up with a sense of normalcy.

Particularly, the Princess of Wales is determined to make sure the children don't grow up expecting everything to be done for them.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Christopher Andersen said, "When it comes to household chores, Kate is extremely organized."

Citing the sources, the expert said, "She wants to impart her ingrained sense of normalcy to the children by having them do all their own chores. There is a schedule that she draws up and posts in the kitchen, dividing up daily tasks among the kids."

Another royal expert Ian Pelham Turner said, "The reality these days is that William and Kate are a modern family.”

The expert continues, "And the children do chores at the same time. William makes sure that they understand exactly what life is like in modern-day Britain. So, the children will do things like gardening. They'll do things like baking cakes. They'll do things like other household chores as well, keeping the house clean and tidy.”

“Prince George, who is now at Eton, has learned that domesticity is necessary,” Turner said.

Commenting on the post, one royal fan said, “Great job by Kate! Teaching children hard work and respect, no matter what socioeconomic background a must.”