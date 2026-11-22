King Charles celebrated his 78th birthday earlier this month

King Charles has sparked fresh health concerns with his latest remarks he made during a special edition of Rocket Hour with Sir Elton John.

King Charles remarked: "With occasional bits dropping off here and there. I know this is a terrible problem as we get older."

Although King Charles made these remarks humorously, these sparked concerns among the royal fans as the monarch continues undergoing cancer treatment.

Citing the royal insiders, the Radar Online reported: "Charles has always had a rather dry sense of humor, but hearing him talk about his body deteriorating has inevitably raised fresh fears for his health given everything he's been through medically, and it does sound shocking to many around him.

"He's approaching his late seventies while dealing with a serious illness, so even an innocent joke about getting older takes on additional significance. People naturally wonder whether he's revealing more about his physical condition than he intended.”

The source further said, "There's no indication that his remarks were meant as a detailed medical update on his cancer, but they underline the reality that the King is navigating the challenges of aging while continuing to carry out demanding public responsibilities."

King Charles disclosed his cancer diagnosis in February 2024, shortly after undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Palace had confirmed cancer had been discovered, although its type and stage were not disclosed.