Prince Harry visa issues led to core trouble in U.S.
Prince Harry exited US over concerns related to his leave to remain
Prince Harry‘s real reason of return to the UK has been revealed by insiders.
The Duke of Sussex, who moved back to his home country overnight later this September, was actually facing Visa troubles in America.
Prince Harry brought wife Meghan Markle and their three kids to the UK.
“His visa expired and wasn’t immediately renewed,” one US government source told Page Six.
“All visas have expiration dates and regularly need to be renewed, that could explain their sudden departure to England,” said a former State Department official.
This comes as Royal columnist Carole Malone speaks on podcast ‘Royals Unscripted’: "I think the only thing that could possibly, and I'm not saying it would repair it, is if Harry and Meghan made a fulsome apology to the royals as a family. But particularly, to his brother, and to his wife, Kate, because they're the ones that are going to be in charge, at some point in the future. I'm not sure anything less would suffice."
Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.
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