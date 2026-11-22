King Charles always denied greatest wish by Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles and Princess Anne were not allowed to go to a special place as children
King Charles which are going to a special place was never granted by Queen Elizabeth the second
His Majesty, who always wanted to go to popular British seaside resort chain alongside sister, Princess Anne, was never allowed to do so.
Speaking to The Times, a friend of his majesty reveals that he never got a chance to visit Butlins as a child.
"He asked the Queen and Prince Philip many times if he and Anne could go on holiday to Butlin's as children, and he tells how the Queen would always say: 'I don't quite think we will be able to manage that'," the friend recalls. "He laughs at how disappointed he was that he and his sister never managed to pull that off as children. He always wanted to go.”
Another of King Charles’s favourite place, Isles of Scilly, is often visited by some Prince William and his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
During an appearance on Heart Breakfast in May, Prince William shared, "I used to come here a lot when I was younger. My parents brought us down here and it is a place like no other. The children can go where they want, it's completely safe. It's beautiful."
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