Prince Albert makes Princess Charlene’s future role clear

Prince Albert made major decision about Princess Charlene.

The Prince of Monaco made an unexpected decision regarding his wife, Princess Charlene’s, future at the annual Prince’s Day celebration, as he wants her to rule after him until their son, Prince Jacques, reaches adulthood.

This comes as Prince Albert approaches his 69th birthday while his son is still six years away from adulthood.

The Sovereign Prince said: "It will be entrusted to my wife, Princess Charlene, who will be able to rely on a restructured Regency Council, over which she will preside."

He noted, "A new decree confirming the changes to the regency arrangement will be finalised at the end of the year."

"I will soon be 69, and Prince Jacques is still young. But rest assured, my intention is simply to anticipate the future calmly and transparently, " Albert added.

"With that in mind, a new Sovereign Ordinance will be finalised by the end of the year to formalise the changes to the regency arrangements. The regency will be entrusted to my wife, Princess Charlene, who will be supported by a restructured Regency Council, which she will chair. I repeat, there is no urgency. It was simply time to undertake a comprehensive review of these arrangements," he further declared.