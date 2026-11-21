Prince Harry said, "My wife is very good in the kitchen and so is my mother-in-law"

Prince Harry has revealed his family Christmas plans in Britain, their first after returning to the home country with Meghan Markle and kids Archie and Lilibet.

Speaking in the This Morning show, when he was asked about the plans, Harry said he and Meghan were preparing for Christmas in UK.

When Harry was asked who will be cooking, the Duke name dropped his wife and mother-in-law Doria Ragland.

Harry said, "You know what, it will probably be my wife. My wife is very good in the kitchen and so is my mother-in-law, so I'll leave that to them."

When asked what will be on the table, Prince Harry shared, "Maybe gumbo, yeah, maybe turkey, maybe gumbo."

Archie and Lilibet father also shared details on the royal family's usual holiday dinner, saying "Every range of turkey you can imagine, so a full roasted turkey then pulled turkey, then another smoked turkey."

Prince Harry’s remarks came days after claims the royal family will use the holiday gathering to finalize a plan for the couple’s future.

Royal expert Rob Shuter has claimed, “William believes this has gone on long enough. Harry cannot move back to England, keep his royal titles and pretend he has nothing to do with the monarchy. His position is simple: Britain or the titles. He cannot have both.”