Prince Harry, Meghan chased invitation to Winter Wonderland amid Thomas Markle scandal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle deliberately chased an invitation to London’s Winter Wonderland to create the perfect family moment amid Thomas Markle scandal.

Citing a source, Rob Shutter revealed, “They were actively looking for an opportunity like this. They wanted the children there, they wanted the photographers, and they wanted those pictures of the happy family. This was carefully planned, not a last-minute decision.”

He wrote that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex contacted “organizers themselves to secure a place at the exclusive VIP preview night at Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland. They weren’t simply invited along. They wanted to attend.”

Meanwhile, a US judge in Florida has declared Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan Markle, to be mentally competent to answer to a federal court charge accusing him of being ‌a child sexual predator.

Thomas Markle

Accepting the findings of a court-appointed forensic psychiatrist, US Magistrate Judge Lindsay Griffin ruled the 82-year-old father-in-law of Prince Harry was mentally fit to understand the proceedings against him and to properly assist in his own defense, court records showed.

Neither prosecutors nor the defense disputed the findings of the psychiatrist's evaluation, contained in a 15-page report and based in large part on the doctor's in-person interview with Markle in prison last week.

Markle was charged November 5 in a criminal complaint with a single felony count of possessing child sexual abuse images.

According to an FBI affidavit filed with the complaint, the material in question, including two explicit photos of Markle posed with a naked underage girl and ⁠other images of him with children in various stages of undress, was found in two Los Angeles storage units.