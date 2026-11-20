‘Show Meghan Markle a little kindness its the least you can do!’: Prince Harry’s pain unleashes
Prince Harry’s pain is starting to leak through
It seems Prince Harry’s alleged disappointment in his family is once again getting proven right because no one has been offering her any support.
A well placed source broke all this down in their interview and according to their findings, the entire thing breaks down to heartbreak for the Duke.
According to the Enquirer, “what really gets to Harry is how little compassion she’s getting, especially from his own family.”
Rumour has it he’s “not expecting them to suddenly forget all their differences,” but ‘it boggles the mind that they haven’t come out with any sort of supportive statement.”
At this point in time, they admit “even a few kind words would mean so much, but instead, there’s this deafening silence” and he “finds it incredibly cold”.
But thats not even the worst part because there are also some people who are judging how the Duchess is choosing to deal with the situation.
Near the end the insider also explained that in Harry’s view the fact that some people “are using this horrific situation as another excuse to attack Meghan” and keep “picking apart how she handled things… is beyond disgusting.”
“As far as [Harry’s] concerned, it just proves what Meghan’s been up against all along,” the source even added.
But before concluding what they admitted tugged at heartstrings because according to them, “Harry wishes people would show a little kindness towards her. Considering what she’s going through, it seems the least they could do.”
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