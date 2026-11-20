Andrew pretends to be ‘lord of the manor’: King Charles is seeing him swan around again'

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has just become another headache for King Charles, and this time its because of his party loving tendencies.

The insight comes directly from a well placed source that just sat down with the National Enquirer.

According to their findings this has been driving the King up a wall so much that he’s “absolutely livid” because of his brother.

The pact was that Andrew was “supposed to be keeping his head down” and show a little ‘humility’, but “instead he’s swanning around again like he’s lord of the manor.”

The insider admits, “he’s been going to dinner parties and entertaining people with royal gossip.”

But now that it’s all gotten back to Charles, he’s “threatening to put a stop to it if Andrew doesn’t learn to keep his mouth shut.” But “his threats aren’t making a bit of difference.”

But there does not seem to be any chance that this will stop because, as the source puts it, “fact is, Andrew’s having far too much fun being back in the social swing of things.”

Before concluding they also warned, “he’s even got his eye on some new business opportunities and seems determined to carry on regardless of what his brother thinks.”

Now for those unversed with the circumstances that have got him into trouble in the first place, its related to the Jeffrey Epstein documents, as well as accusations that he conducted misconduct while in public office, as a former Trade Envoy of the UK.