Prince Harry told he is ‘not required’ in scathing remarks

Prince Harry is branded the king of desperation as he makes a comment about veterans.

The Duke of Sussex, who was part of the British army during his early 20s, is called out for trying to get himself back into the job.

This comes as Harry spoke about being welcomed by veterans during an interview with the telegraph.

"Well, I’ve always been home with the veterans," the Duke said, before adding: "I, I, I see what, I see what you’re getting at, and, look, that’s not, that’s not my choice, that’s not up to me."

Speaking about Harry’s comments, nets were quick to jump the bandwagon and mark the Duke.

One noted: “Why doesn't Harry understand? There is no vacancy. He is not required.”

Another added: “Six years of disparaging your family, the Monarchy and your country is not easily forgotten or forgiven. Very immature to play pretend. It happened. It mattered. And still matters.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.