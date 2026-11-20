"If Harry and Meghan want to live in Britain, they must surrender their royal titles."

King Charles has set conditions to meet his younger son Prince Harry amid claims William has issued a major ultimatum for the Duke regarding his titles.

According to a report by the Closer France, the monarch “wants his son, not a marketing tool."

The report further says Charles issued the blunt ultimatum to allow Prince Harry to stay at Windsor for Christmas.

Citing the insiders, the outlet reported for this royal Christmas of 2026 , King Charles has reportedly laid down a very clear rule for his son.

Harry could only spend Christmas at Windsor Castle on one condition, the source revealed saying “accepting a veritable Christmas ultimatum , with no cameras, no Netflix deals, and no mention whatsoever of their commercial projects.”

Quoting the Star magazine, the publication further reported one sentence sums up King Charles red line: "the only way for him to see the inside of Windsor Castle at Christmas is if he keeps everything, from cameras to work obligations and more, well outside the palace gates."

King Charles conditions for meeting Harry have been revealed days after royal expert Rob Shuter revealed that Prince William is pushing for titles ultimatum, and the royals will decide Harry And Meghan’s fate over Christmas.

In his latest piece for Naughty But Nice substack, the expert said, “William is pushing for a simple ultimatum: If Harry and Meghan want to live in Britain, they must surrender their royal titles. If they want to keep their titles, they must build their lives overseas. They cannot have both.”