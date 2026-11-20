Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take a massive cut: ‘Trying to put a brave face on’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing the worst enemy of them all, expenses, and rumour has it this is just the start of a huge dry spell.

According to Closer Online the issue at the heart of it is that there aren’t as many opportunities to land a big project, like the one they had with Netflix.

A source has even come forward and claims, “Harry and Meghan are trying to put a brave face on all these cuts, but it’s no secret that they're under enormous pressure to get their spending under control; they simply can’t afford the kind of operation they were running before.”

What that means though is that they’re now “having to handle a lot of things that they used to pay other people to do.”

As for what that might entail, the source names designer clothes, fancy dinners out, private jet trips, extravagant gifts for friends, spa trips and even beauty treatments. According to them “it’s all got to be scaled way back.”

However, it is easier said than done because, Harry and Meghan have “extremely expensive, five-star tastes,” even though their income ‘just isn't matching up’, at least not anymore.

“When they first left the royal family, there was all this talk about them becoming billionaires because everyone assumed that their $100 million Netflix deal was just the start, but things have really dried up,” according to the source.

Before concluding it was said, “unfortunately the world is in a very different place now than it was five years ago, companies just aren't throwing money around the same way so the odds of landing that sort of lucrative payday again are slim, to say the least.”

“They’re certainly not regretting Megxit, they still say they had no choice, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a sobering experience to have these huge overheads without the sort of money coming in that they were counting on.”