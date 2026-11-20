Prince Harry set to appear on live TV: Time slot, outlet & more

It appears The Telegraph wasn’t the only interview Prince Harry had lined up, fans will be able to see him today, live in studio in the UK.

The publication that bagged the Duke for a few hours this time, is none other than This Morning and according to their social media, he will join Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond, and it will be available on ITV1 and ITVX.

The post where the announcement was made has been shared to Instagram and reads, “from the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 to life back in the UK and his favourite festive traditions... Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, joins Alison and Dermot live in the studio today! Don't miss a moment of this very special episode, starting at 10am.”

What is important to note about this appearance is that this will be focusing on the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, which are scheduled for scheduled for July 10–17, 2027.

Check it out Below:







