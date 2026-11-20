Russia refuses the idea of NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov just pushed back against the idea of NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine today and branded any form of ‘quasi membership’ for Kyiv (of the Western ‌military alliance) was totally unacceptable for Moscow, according to a report by the Russian state media.

It is important to note that Ryabkov’s comments a day after French President Emmanuel Macron responded to the question of Ukraine's NATO membership and whether it should be renewed after a Berlin summit. US peace negotiator Jared Kushner, at the same event, also said that he and fellow negotiator Steve ⁠Witkoff had ‘gotten the Russians comfortable with the concept that any security guarantee for Ukraine would be based on Article 5’.

For those unaware, that is a reference to the alliance's key collective defence clause that deems an attack on one member an attack on all and obliges fellow alliance members to help restore order.

Ryabkov also responded and his statement, cited by the Interfax news agency (after being asked whether NATO Article 5-style guarantees for Ukraine would be acceptable to Russia) shows him state, "I would like to say that even the notion of a formula for Ukraine’s quasi-membership of NATO, and the search for some sort of – in inverted commas – ‘creative solution’ in this area, is an option that is unacceptable ‌to ⁠us. We discuss security guarantees first and foremost in terms of ensuring the security of our own country.”

“As far as Ukraine ⁠is concerned, let them recognise the irrevocable nature of our demand that this state must not join NATO. When that happens, I think the issue of security guarantees can be discussed in ⁠one way or another.”

According to Reuters, Ryabkov also confirmed that a potential visit to Moscow by representatives from Britain, Germany and France was being worked on. President ⁠Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia had proposed that the European envoys come to Russia to clarify their position on Ukraine peace negotiations before the format of further talks is decided.