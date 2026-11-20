Meghan Markle departure from California makes sense, says expert

Meghan Markle knew she was in trouble as she fled the US.



The Duchess of Sussex, whose father is charged for child sexual assault in the Philippines, fear she would be questioned by the FBI over relationship.

Author Tom Sykes wrote on his The Royalist substack: "I believe they moved back knowing full well what was coming, knowing full well that this had been brewing in the background for months."

He added: "I am sure Meghan doesn't want to be interviewed by the FBI, which might explain the hasty departure from California, and the last-minute decision to stay here for Christmas when they are not welcome."

This comes as an insider tells Heat World: “This has been an incredibly distressing and infuriating period for Meghan. She’s desperate to explain what happened in her own voice, instead of watching other people define the narrative for her. She feels she’s been pushed into silence for too long — and she won’t accept that anymore.”

The source continues, speaking about a potential tell-all interview from Meghan: “It’s not just idle talk; it’s being weighed up properly. Meghan understands that if she chooses to do it, it has to be with the right broadcaster, the right journalist and the right tone. A UK network is being discussed, with Channel 4 often mentioned as a serious contender.”

“It matters because it would be her first big, face-to-face TV interview since the Oprah special — which went global, dominated headlines and became one of the most pivotal broadcasts of her life. If she returned to that format, especially on British television, it would generate massive attention,” said the expert.

Meghan Markle has now moved to the UK alongside husband Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, for reasons unknown. It is now conjectured that the Duchess was trying to run away from undo interrogation over Thomas Markle.