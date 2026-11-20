Prince Harry gets trolled over his bold Army enlistment plan

Prince Harry has found himself in a difficult position following his announcement that he wishes to return to the British Army to fight against Russia.

Critics are questioning whether the Duke of Sussex—who has frequently complained about his personal security—is even prepared to face the realities of modern warfare.

For those unaware, the 42-year-old British prince Duke expressed this intention to join the army during a visit to Lviv in western Ukraine.

"If asked to sign up again, if the need is there, then I will 100 per cent be there to serve my country alongside my fellow veterans and service personnel," Harry declared.

Critics are now mocking Harry, calling him a "soft" duke.

"Harry has developed a reputation among his critics as a professional moaner, particularly when it comes to his personal security. He's spent years complaining about whether he's sufficiently protected in Britain, yet suddenly he's volunteering to face Russian forces on the battlefield," the insider told RadarOnline on Thursday.

The source further said, "People are inevitably questioning how those two positions fit together, and saying there is no way he could take the horror and brutal reality involved in taking on Russian soldiers and existing on the front lines at his age."

"It's all very well for Harry declaring that he'd happily put his uniform back on and fight the Russians, but making grand statements from the sidelines is very different from actually returning to a war zone. His critics and trolls are arguing that someone who constantly raises concerns about his own safety is hardly the obvious candidate to volunteer for frontline combat," the confidant continued.

"Harry's comments go beyond offering support to Ukraine. He's also wading into the political debate over America's response to Russia," a tipster added. "His critics are accusing him of grandstanding. It's one thing to express solidarity with Ukrainian troops and another to announce that you're ready to fight Russia yourself."