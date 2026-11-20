Court-ordered psychiatrist finally gives verdict: Is Thomas Markle fit to stand trial?

The possession case against Thomas Markle sr. was on hold till his mental aptitude was to be ascertained but a psychiatrist has finally come forward with their verdict about whether the accused podophile is fit to stand trial.

What is important to note is that the order for mental fitness was issued by Judge Griffin yesterday, and its now been found that there’s “reasonable degree of medical certainty” in Thomas Markle Sr.

Even his own attorney Mary Claire Wolf, said “we are not contesting the conclusion of the doctor”.

As for the psychiatrist, she’s admitted to the Daily Mail, “I reviewed the report with Mr Markle. I suspect he would want to contest it, but I do not.”

As for the items that are to become evidence, they range from slides, film negatives, and even books containing suspected child sex abuse material.