Royal Photographer spills big dreams about Prince William, Prince Harry

Royal photographer is hoping for a reunion between Prince William and Prince Harry.



Zak Hussein says he would love to take a picture of Prince William and Prince Harry together, despite their ongoing rift.

Speaking to GB News on behalf of Smooth Spins Casino, Zak noted: “It would be great to see Harry and William get back together and have a nice picture of the four of them, or a picture of Catherine and Meghan together.”

"I can't see it happening, but that's the thing about this job,” Zak shared. "You don't know what's going to happen in the future with the royals. There's always something, another event in the future.”

"He seems very natural and down to earth. Whereas William is the future King, and from birth he's had that instilled in him,” Zak shared. "Harry, being the younger brother and not having quite the same responsibility, has been allowed to be a bit more playful."

"You never know what you're going to get with the Duke of Sussex," he added. "If he goes to an event, it feels slightly more relaxed. He just does what he wants. He might make a little joke or pick up a rugby ball and start playing."