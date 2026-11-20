William, Kate earn applause for ditching Andrew's 'vulgur' royal traditions

Prince William and Princess Kate have been hailed for modernizing royal diplomacy.

For those aware, the Prince and Princess of Wales concluded their three-day visit to India on Wednesday with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The royal couple's diplomatic engagements are quite different from Andrew’s controversial 2012 trip to India.

During a visit, Andrew reportedly spent £80,000 of taxpayers' money on a private jet and opted to stay in an expensive hotel rather than at an official residence.

"William and Catherine represent everything the modern monarchy should stand for – dignity, humility and genuine public service. Their visit to India was about building relationships, helping ordinary people and making a meaningful difference, rather than indulging in the kind of extravagant royal lifestyle and vulgar royal habits that Andrew appeared to enjoy," a royal source told RadarOnline on Thursday.

The insider further said, "His past decision to travel by private jet at enormous taxpayer expense and turn down official accommodation in favor of a luxury hotel was seen as breathtakingly arrogant. It was the sort of entitled, colonial-era behavior that made the monarchy look hopelessly out of touch."

"William and Catherine are showing that those days are firmly in the past," a tipster added. "They understand that being royal is a privilege, not an excuse to live like an emperor at the public's expense."