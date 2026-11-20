King Charles has also set major condition for meeting with Harry on Christmas.

Prince William has made a big announcement two days after the Prince of Wales ultimatum to Harry came to light.

The future king took to social media and released a video message with the announcement.

He said, “Protecting Nature’s Protectors.”

The post further reads, “Delighted to announce a new ranger insurance programme that will provide dedicated protection for 10,000 temporary rangers across seven States in India. Every day, these rangers help to safeguard wildlife, forests and communities.

“This five-year initiative will provide personal accident insurance cover, helping to protect them and their families if something goes wrong while carrying out their vital conservation work.”

William's annoucement came days after royal expert Rob Shuter claimed in his piece for Naughty But Nice substack, that the Prince Wales is pushing for titles ultimatum, and the royals will decide Harry And Meghan’s fate over Christmas.

The future king is determined to finally settle the Harry and Meghan problem, and the Sussexes won’t even be in the room.

“I am told the royal family will use the holiday gathering to finalize a plan for the couple’s future,” Rob said.

“William is pushing for a simple ultimatum: If Harry and Meghan want to live in Britain, they must surrender their royal titles. If they want to keep their titles, they must build their lives overseas. They cannot have both,” the sources told Rob.

King Charles has also set major condition for meeting with Harry on Christmas.