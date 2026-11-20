We’ll see Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on Christmas?

There is talk going around that we may be getting the first real look at Prince Archie and his sister since the first family Christmas card made its way into the public domain when he was still an infant.

Now it is pertinent to mention that the whole thing has been churning via the rumour mill but reports suggest that the family is mulling a big family reveal for the Holidays.

The insider that broke it all down got pretty candid when hyping up the prospects.

According to Woman’s Day, the biggest reason for even taking them out more now is that Harry and Meghan “know they can’t keep Archie and Lili tucked away forever” so “it’s also important for them to be integrated into public life.”

But “precisely how they decide to phase that in is apparently still being worked out,” at the moment but “there’s a lot of talk that the kids will be popping up on social media more often moving forward and it’s quite possible they’ll by Meghan’s side during some of her next public ventures,”

Before concluding they added, “there are also suggestions of a bigger family reveal over the Christmas holidays, but whether that’s something they follow through with or not remains to be seen.”