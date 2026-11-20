Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s Christmas at risk

Investigators have not left the case against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to collect dust, in fact a new update claims Republic, a party that campaigns for an elected head of state has even sent in over 80 pages filled with evidence against him, to prosecutors.

Graham Smith, CEO and lead campaigner of the party even came forward to speak about this. His exact words are, “It is important that all evidence is presented to the police and that police follow all evidence to its natural conclusion.”

He also said, “private prosecutions are usually prohibitively expensive and difficult to pursue. So, we are trusting the police and prosecutors to step up and follow the evidence, wherever that leads. We make no claims as to the guilt or innocence of anyone involved, but it is vital that evidence is pursued and investigations followed, and that everyone is treated equally in law. At the moment, we have done what we can to ensure available evidence is put in front of the proper authorities.”

Even the Thames Valley Police has issued a statement and it reads, “Our misconduct in public office investigation is ongoing. We cannot go into specifics of the investigation, but we are following all reasonable lines of inquiry.”

As for Republic’s role, they claim “Republic has handed over evidence to the police and CPS setting out a number of areas where investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is warranted. Republic has now submitted further evidence to the police and CPS, and called on them to investigate any and all suspected offences without fear or favour.”