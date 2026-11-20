Distressed Meghan Markle feels her silence has been ‘misconstrued’

Meghan Markle is considering breaking her silence after father Thomas Markle‘s sexual assault drama.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has been quiet for a number of years, wants to come clean over Thomas’s alleged sexual assault scandal.

An insider tells Heat World: “This has been an incredibly distressing and infuriating period for Meghan. She’s desperate to explain what happened in her own voice, instead of watching other people define the narrative for her. She feels she’s been pushed into silence for too long — and she won’t accept that anymore.”

The source continues, speaking about a potential tell-all interview from Meghan: “It’s not just idle talk; it’s being weighed up properly. Meghan understands that if she chooses to do it, it has to be with the right broadcaster, the right journalist and the right tone. A UK network is being discussed, with Channel 4 often mentioned as a serious contender.”

“It matters because it would be her first big, face-to-face TV interview since the Oprah special — which went global, dominated headlines and became one of the most pivotal broadcasts of her life. If she returned to that format, especially on British television, it would generate massive attention,” said the expert.