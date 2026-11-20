Prince Harry finds it ‘heartbreaking’

Prince Harry has apparently sent a heartfelt message to his father King Charles and estranged brother Prince William amid Meghan Markle’s father Thomas scandal.

The Closer, citing the royal insiders, has reported that Harry has stood by his wife Meghan through a tough few weeks.

King Charles younger son has been Meghan’s rock amid the scandal engulfing her father – but the Duke also wishes his family would step up.

The sources further said that Harry is feeling betrayed that his family have failed to do the same.

The spy told the outlet, “Meghan has been leaning on Harry – he’s been an absolute tower of strength. He’s really stepped up and is doing everything he can to keep the family together and help her through it.

“If anything, everything they’ve been through has made their roller-coaster marriage stronger. Their only priority right now is looking after each other and their children.”

However, the source said "But Harry feels that, whatever differences the royal family has had, this is a time when his family should be supporting them rather than leaving them out in the cold.”

Harry finds it ‘heartbreaking’ and believes there are moments in life when personal feelings and family loyalty should come before public image and royal protocol, the close insider said. “He feels betrayed; right now, he just wants Meghan to feel supported."