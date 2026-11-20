Prince Harry reveals how his UK return changed Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's world

Prince Harry has finally opened up about how his return to the United Kingdom has brought a positive impact on his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Harry illuminated the Friday, November 20 episode of This Morning, marking his first television appearance since returning to Britain with his family in August of this year.

While giving an interview to hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond, the Duke of Sussex discussed his move back to the United Kingdom with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, as well as the forthcoming Invictus Games, which England will host in 2027.

Reflecting on how seven-year-old Prince Archie and five-year-old Princess Lilibet have acclimatized themselves in the UK, which is completely different from the life they lived in the United States, he said, “They love being back! I say back, they never really...”

Prince Harry shared, “It’s a big culture shift ... The kids in school uniforms is a big change for them but it’s certainly helped. The confidence in both of them has gone through the roof since being at a U.K. school, which is really, really nice.”

When the hosts asked him about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s accents, as they grew up in the United States and their mother is also an American, he responded that he is “squeezing the accents” and their “friends at school are doing the same.”

However, “Lili does a good impression of Mummy,” Prince Harry said, referring to Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the United Kingdom in 2020, stepping down as senior working royals to protect their well-being after intense media scrutiny and seek financial independence.