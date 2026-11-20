Kate Middleton says“Every child deserves the best possible start in life”

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has marked the World Children’s Day with a heartfelt statement after Prince Harry made startling revelations about Archie and Lilibet.

Taking to social media handles, the future queen shared photos from her visit to Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital in Mumbai to mark the day.

The Princess of Wales also said, “Every child deserves the best possible start in life” followed by a blue heart emoticon.

She said, “On World Children’s Day, sharing some special mother and baby portraits from Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital in Mumbai, where babies, mothers and healthcare professionals are creating healthier futures from the very beginning.”

Kate has returned to Britain after visiting India with Prince William.

Kate Middleton’s message came two days after Meghan Markle and Harry brought their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to a holiday festival in London.

Harry was seen riding the bumper cars with Archie, while Meghan and Lilibet watched.

Harry and Meghan’s outing with kids marked their first time out in public as a family of four since their move back to the U.K. in late August.

The source told the Daily Mail, “Harry and Meghan were laughing and smiling and just looked like a normal couple enjoying a night out with their children at a theme park.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry, in an interview, has said his children Archie and Lilibet “love being back!” in UK.

“It’s a big culture shift ... The kids in school uniforms is a big change for them but it’s certainly helped them,” Harry said. “The confidence in both of them has gone through the roof since being at a U.K. school, which is really, really nice.”