"Prince William is pushing for a simple ultimatum"

Kensington Palace has shared Prince William’s major plan amid ultimatum to his younger brother Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

The Majesty Magazine has revealed Palace statement on its X, formerly Twitter handle, hours after William’s return to Britain from India.

The magazine tweeted, “NEW: The Prince of Wales, patron of @ParamedicsUK since January 2025, will host representatives from the Royal College of Paramedics at Windsor Castle next Wednesday, 25th November, to mark the organisation’s 25th anniversary year.”

The palace announcement came days after royal expert Rob Shuter said the royal family will use the Christmas gathering to finalize a plan for Meghan and Harry’s future.

“William is pushing for a simple ultimatum: If Harry and Meghan want to live in Britain, they must surrender their royal titles. If they want to keep their titles, they must build their lives overseas. They cannot have both.”

Citing the insiders, the expert further said, “William believes this has gone on long enough. Harry cannot move back to England, keep his royal titles and pretend he has nothing to do with the monarchy. His position is simple: Britain or the titles. He cannot have both.”

In a dramatic twist, Harry and Meghan will not be invited to participate in the Christmas discussions.

“The family intends to agree on the plan among themselves before presenting the Sussexes with the decision.”