Police looks into claims Balmoral Castle housed Epstein’s trafficked girls

A new revelation and investigation is underway because a truth has been uncovered about Jeffrey Epstein and Balmoral Castle.

According to the Examiner photo of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell on the grounds of Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, allegedly taken in 1999 ended up used as evidence in a criminal trial.

A similar claim was made by Sky News earlier, and they said the sex offender would take women to this private royal residence.

Police Scotland's Chief Constable Jo Farrell has also spoken out and the outlet quotes him as saying, "we're examining information that we've received from parties, and we will progress that and determine what action needs to be taken."

A question was also brought forward and Mr Farrell was asked whether this was about the "trafficking, or not, of women on the Balmoral estate involving Jeffrey Epstein and the former Prince Andrew."

He responded by saying, "that's information that we've received from parties, and we're examining it” but added, "when I can share more information, we will."

What is also pertinent to mention is that Andrew is also grouped alongside the convicted pedophile due to their close relationship - the details of which have been shared in the Department of Justice's Epstein Files.

Other allegations against him include his alleged misconduct while in public office.