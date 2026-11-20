Charles Spencer marks personal milestone after upsetting King Charles with Diana book

Charles Spencer marked six months of his marriage earlier this week.

Sharing a picture with wife Cat Jarman on Instagram Stories on Friday, he wrote, “Celebrating 6 months of marriage earlier this week”

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer married archaeologist and podcast co-host Cat Jarman in a private Arizona wedding on May 15, 2026.

Spencer recently made headlines with his book on his late sister, sparking rare reaction from King Charles III..

Spencer's memoir "Swan Song: Diana, My Sister" published in September, nearly 30 years after Princess Diana's death, contains a series of allegations about his sister's former marriage to Britain's King Charles and the aftermath of her death.

He wrote that ‌Charles had told him "we'll forget her soon enough" during an angry phone call after Diana's death, following what he said had been a disagreement over whether her sons Princes William and Harry should walk behind their mother's coffin.

Buckingham Palace took the unusual step to dispute Spencer's account.

Asked about it in a BBC interview, Spencer said: "Those are precisely the words he said."

In the book, Spencer wrote that Charles had sounded "giddily elated" and "like a lottery winner" when he had called him after Diana's death.

Spencer says that he had later suspected Charles ⁠may have been thinking about how Diana's death could free him to marry Camilla, now his wife, though he acknowledged in a BBC interview that he could not know for certain what Charles was thinking.