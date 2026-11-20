King Charles gives up Crown immunity as he volunteers to pay tax

The King will pay the so-called mansion tax on royal palaces, despite the Crown being legally exempt, The Telegraph reported on Friday.

⁠The report said that King will pay the annual surcharge on all relevant royal properties when it comes into force in April 2028.⁠

“The decision, which has been shared with the Treasury, reflects his ongoing commitment to greater transparency and accountability.,” said the report.

Although the monarch does not have to pay tax, since the 1990s, first Elizabeth II and then the King have paid income tax and capital gains tax voluntarily.

While Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle are held by the Crown Estate on behalf of the monarch, Sandringham and Balmoral are owned by the King, who inherited them from his mother.

Britain last year announced a new high-value council ⁠tax surcharge in England starting in 2028, with an annual charge of £2,500 for properties valued at more than £2 million, increasing to £7,500 for properties ⁠worth more than £5 million.

The Times reported in September this year that the government was considering extending its mansion tax to properties worth more than £1.5 million from a current threshold of £2 million.

Commenting on the report, the Telegraph tax expert said “I am very pleased that His Majesty has graciously offered to dispense with Crown immunity and voluntarily be subject to the mansion tax. It’s a nice gesture.”