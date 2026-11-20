Prince Harry has expressed his desire that he would like to reconcile with his family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have left Kate Middleton and Prince William ‘increasingly worried’ after their return to Britain.

According to a report by the Closer, despite their return to Britain, the rift among the former ‘Fab Four’ continues.

The source said the rift was clear on Remembrance Sunday, as Harry made a low-key appearance in Northamptonshire, rather than attending the official national ceremony at the Cenotaph in London with the royals.

However, Harry has expressed his desire that he would like to reconcile with his family.

Now, after Meghan and Harry made their first joint overseas appearance in Brussels, Kate and William feel Harry and Meghan are behaving like working royals yet again.

“William and Kate feel Harry and Meghan are embarrassing the family. They’re turning up at major international events and grabbing headlines, despite having walked away from their royal duties," the source explains.

“Kate is increasingly frustrated by what she sees as Harry and Meghan’s attempts to steal the spotlight from the royal family. She feels they’re trying to bully the family into accepting them back into the fold.”

The source said regardless of whether Harry and Meghan continue to ramp up their public appearances, the Prince and Princess aren’t interested in another public battle.

“Kate feels powerless. She and William are wondering why so much of what Harry and Meghan do still looks like royal business,’ close confidant shares. “They’re angry, frustrated and increasingly worried about where this is heading.”