Prince Harry reacts to Robert Pattinson's James Bond casting

Prince Harry has reacted to the Robert Pattinson’s casting as James Bond.

The Duke of Sussex was asked to choose between James Bond and the “Missions Impossible” franchise during his appearance on “This Morning” on Friday.

“Uh, James Bond, one hundred percent,” Harry replied.

When hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond asked him to share what he thinks of Pattinson taking over the role of James Bond from Daniel Craig, Harry said, “I think it’s a good idea. I can’t wait to see it.”

Earlier this week when the Robert Pattinson’s casting was announced, the Royal Family has welcomed the actor taking over the role.

“Welcome to His Majesty’s Secret Service, Mr Bond,” said Pattinson’s photo shared by the royal family’s Instagram account.

Amazon MGM Studios announced on Monday that Robert Pattinson will be the next James Bond, taking on one of cinema's most coveted roles.

The Bond franchise, about a British secret agent known for his ‌charm, his tailored tuxedos and a fondness for martinis "shaken, not stirred", is among the longest-running and highest-grossing in Hollywood history.

The franchise made its debut in 1962 and the movies have brought in more than $7 billion in global ticket sales since Sean Connery brought Agent 007 to the big screen in "Dr. No".