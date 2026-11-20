Prince Harry and his family had not been invited to the Royal Family's annual celebration at the King's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

A royal expert has expressed views over claims that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have sent an emotional plea to King Charles for a meeting before Christmas.

Royal expert Charlotte Griffiths has slammed as "embarrassing" that Meghan and Harry were "begging" for an audience with the King amid ongoing tensions since their move back from the US in August.

Speaking to the TalkTV, the expert said, "It's very embarrassing that Harry and Meghan are begging to see King Charles because we were all led to believe that the meeting in Highgrove this summer was the beginning of a long and fruitful relationship and we were going to see lots of happy families. But actually, the opposite has been true."

Charlotte went on saying that Harry's failure to obtain an audience with King Charles before the end of the year would be "very embarrassing", although "marginally" less so than if the couple brought their "drama" to important royal occasions over Christmas.

Earlier, citing the royal insiders, royal expert Rob Shuter had said that Harry and Meghan beg King Charles for pre-Christmas meeting amid reports they have been snubbed with no invite for the festival.

It has been reported that Meghan and Harry alongwith their children Archie and Lilibet will be spending the Christmas holidays in the United Kingdom.

However, the Daily Mail has reported that Harry and his family had not been invited to the Royal Family's annual celebration at the King's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.