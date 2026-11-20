Queen Camilla hosts event at St James’s Palace
The event was hosted by Queen Camilla at St James’s Palace to celebrate the creativity and talent of young writers
Queen Camilla hosted a reception at St James’s Palace to celebrate the creativity and talent of young writers from across the Commonwealth.
The queen congratulated, “all the winners of The Queen’s Commonwealth Writing Competition 2026!”
Multiple photos of the participants were shared on the official Instagram account of the royal family with the caption, “The event recognised a record-breaking number of entries, highlighting the power of storytelling to connect communities and celebrate belonging, resilience and empathy.”
The Queen’s Commonwealth Writing Competition is the world’s oldest international writing competition for schools, which has been proudly delivered by the Royal Commonwealth Society since 1883.
The competition is completely free to enter and is open to all under 18s residing in or holding nationality of a Commonwealth country.
All successful entrants receive a certificate, and five regional winners from each region of the Commonwealth, including one overall winner, is invited to come to London for a week of cultural and literary activities arranged by the Royal Commonwealth Society.
The week culminates with an Award Ceremony at a Royal Palace, hosted by the Queen.
The theme for the 2026 Queen’s Commonwealth Writing Competition, Common Ground: Better Together, invited young writers to explore what unites individuals and communities across the Commonwealth, and how collaboration and connection enable progress.
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