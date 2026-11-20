Meghan Markle I almost felt bad for you after Thomas Markle’s arrest – Not anymore

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet decided last night to head to Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park for a quintessential little British winter excursion. Smiles were wide, the Sussexes had broke off into a girls and boys team (to ensure both kids had their parents undivided attention).

By all accounts it looked like a wholesome family moment after weeks of uncertainty, and public backlash that followed them because of Thomas Markle sr. and his child porn possession case.

However, it wasn’t as innocent as it looked. This wasn’t just a trip to let the kids 'let lose' a little, or a Christmas memory they're likely trying to make – no it sounds more and more like a grab at sympathy, wrapped up into a neat little bow, for all of us to munch on.

Lets see how long before other famed commentators start questioning this decision, because honest to goodness there isn’t much expectation for innocent fun where the Sussex (adults) are concerned.

I also would like to add just how aptly the Substack Royal Rundown put it. Their exact words were, “Meghan’s managed to give the press a way to prove her wrong, on every front.”

Mind you, this is the same press she once called out. However, they have been “respectful of her demands with the kids, refrained from naming their school,” according to them.

So the question is, would Meghan concede that the only reason she was able to enjoy her family trip was because “'the British press has morals, ethics, and character'? You know the one thing you thought they didn’t when when saying you didn’t want to drop Prince Archie off at school surrounded by a press pool)”