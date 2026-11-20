Prince Harry’s absolute fury ignites: ‘He doesn't have much respect for the industry’

It seems Prince Harry has turned into the protective husband, and potentially for good reason because rumour has it, his anger behind closed doors is astronomical.

For those unversed, a source claims it all started when Meghan was approached with an offer to star in The Gentleman.

According to Closer though, the bigger issue, even beyond the absolutely ‘fury’ he feels at the setup is that, “they've had more than their share of headaches in the States”.

Hence the source admits, “Harry feels like a breather from that world will do them all good.” There’s also the fact that “he doesn't have much respect for the industry or for a lot of the people in it,” they even added.

After all, Meghan “was so excited” when approached about that role, but according to the insider, “in the end, it was clear to her team, at least, that it was a publicity set-up. Harry was furious about it and the whole thing has left a very sour taste.”

This is why it is being touted as a big reason for the move, especially since, “Britain is a country Harry understands,” as the insider puts it.

But even more than that “he also sees this as a great chance for Meghan to take a step back and let Hollywood come to her, rather than going cap in hand looking for projects.”

Before signing off it was added, “as much as Meghan was looking forward to spending the holidays in California, she can see the logic in embracing where they are.”

“It's going to be hard missing out on all the parties, but she can see it from Harry's side. He wants them to settle into their new life, rather than having one foot in the US all the time.”