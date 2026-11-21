Prince Harry reveals Archie and Lilibet's habit he's trying to change after UK move

Prince Harry has revealed that he is trying to get his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to speak with British accents after spending most of their lives in the United States.

Archie, 7, has spent most of his life in the US, while Lilibet, 5, was both born and raised there.

The Duke of Sussex made the confession during an appearance on ITV's This Morning on Friday, where hosts Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond asked him about his children's American accents.

The father of two admitted that both children have picked up American accents, but he is now trying to change that.

"We are, I'm squeezing the accents out of them and their friends at school are doing the same," he said.

Prince Harry also revealed that he has had to adjust his own language at home. Although he prefers using the British word "sweets", he often says "candy" because that is what his children understand.

The couple's children have recently started attending a new school in the UK. They reportedly changed schools just two days after the start of term because of concerns about the journey, traffic and security arrangements.

The royal said the move to British schools has been a positive experience for both children. "The confidence in both of them has gone through the roof since being in a UK school," he explained.

However, he noted that wearing school uniforms was a major change for them.