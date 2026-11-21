Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s time in the UK will be over in six months: What to know

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will spend no more than six more months in the UK, before packing their bags, calling it quits and finding somewhere else, at least according to sources though.

The person that brought this all to light is Daily Mail’s editor-at-large, Alison Boshoff.

She spoke about it on with News Nation’s Paula Froelich and during that admission she called the whole thing a “high-stakes gamble” that isn’t actually working out.

“Maybe she’s just kind of biding her time and thinking, ‘Look, come spring, this will all have failed, and I can just … get back off to Montecito again’,” the author questioned.

But either way she added, “I would put a six-month time frame on it probably if things don’t change between now and then.”

Boshoff also didn’t shy away from adding, “if there isn’t some really meaningful progress with reconciliation or with a Diana doc, I think someone will pull the plug and just say, ‘Okay, this hasn’t worked’.”

But “It’s a huge task, and I don’t think it’s going so well,” Boshoff said near the end. In her view, “I don’t hear that he has signed up any of the people he needs to make it work,” including Elton John.