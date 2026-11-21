King Charles would understandably want to know exactly what happened

The royal insiders have issued a strong warning to former Duke of York Andrew as King Charles is feeling further ‘embarrassment and humiliation’ after new allegations involving Jeffrey Epstein and the royal family's Balmoral estate.

The close insider tells the Radar Online, the monarch has already endured years of ‘embarrassment and humiliation’ because of Andrew's association with Jeffrey Epstein, and the possibility of the scandal reaching somewhere as deeply personal as Balmoral is “particularly devastating.”

The King has worked ‘incredibly hard to protect the monarchy's reputation’, the source said. “There would inevitably come a point where he felt enough was enough.”

The source further warned, "If these latest allegations prove to have substance, it could become impossible for Charles to contemplate Andrew ever returning to the royal fold. The priority would have to be protecting the institution, even if that meant permanently shutting his own brother out.”

The royal insider explained, "Balmoral isn't just another royal property. It's a place that holds enormous sentimental significance for Charles because of his mother and the generations of family history associated with it.”

The suggestion that Jeffrey Epstein might have exploited his connections to gain access to such a cherished residence would be deeply upsetting.

"Charles would understandably want to know exactly what happened, who was involved and whether anyone abused the trust placed in them,” the spy said. “The prospect of Balmoral becoming entangled in this investigation would be an absolute nightmare for the royal family and its legacy.”