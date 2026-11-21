Expert says Oprah Winfrey's approval won't fix Meghan's 'credibility problem'

Meghan Markle’s As Ever brand’s Signature Basket featured on Oprah Winfrey’ podcast in a special holiday episode titled “Oprah’s Favorite Things”.

It was seen by many as a major achievement for the Duchess of Sussex.

However, royal expert Kinsey Schofield thinks “Meghan doesn't have a name recognition problem. Speaking to Fox News Digital, Schofield said, "She has a credibility problem, in my opinion."

"Oprah has spent decades convincing Americans that her recommendations are worth their money. Meghan is benefiting from that trust," the host of YouTube’s "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered" said. "But I also think Oprah's association with the Sussexes has come at a reputational cost. Her 2021 interview attracted criticism for its lack of challenging follow-up questions. Oprah's endorsement may generate sales, but I don't think either woman automatically improves the other's credibility anymore."

As Ever’s Instagram account last week shared a couple of pictures of the brand’s Signature Basket, writing “The Signature Basket is on Oprah Daily Oprah’s Favorite Things! Filled with As ever favorites, it’s part of our limited-edition Gift Basket Collection, thoughtfully curated for the season of giving. From sweet treats to hosting essentials, there’s a basket for every occasion.”

Meanwhile, Oprah Daily podcast’s Instagram account shared a video of the US TV legend with the caption: “In a special holiday episode, Oprah brings back one of her legendary traditions with a live audience: Oprahs Favorite Things Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the iconic list, Oprah surprises an unsuspecting audience full of caregivers with her must-have gifts for the season.

“From nurses, hospice workers, EMT’s, firefighters to parents caring for a child with special needs Oprah honors their stories and the compassion they show to others every day.”