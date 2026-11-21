King Charles health "took a turn for the worse"

King Charles is ‘going to abdicate’ and hand over the keys to the kingdom to his elder son Prince William amid health concerns.

The royal insiders have revealed that following the latest overseas trip, King Charles is not well, and anyone can see that.

The second source went even further, claiming the monarch will hand over the keys to the kingdom to William, rather than spend his final days working himself to the bone.

The close insider told Radar Online, "King Charles is going to step down. He's going to abdicate.”

Prince William and Harry’s father King Charles health "took a turn for the worse" following a grueling nine-day tour of the Caribbean.

A palace aide said, "This has been a complex visit. It's been challenging."

The source further said, "It's been exhausting ... But the takeaway is that it's been very successful, and I think the King has demonstrated his statecraft both by word and deed.”

Another close insider said "Although Charles is trying to show that it's business as usual, it's not working out that way.

"Anyone can see he's not well."

The third source said about the monarch’s health, King Charles is “much sicker than the palace lets on and simply isn't up to the job of running the fractured family, the crown's business interests, and fulfilling the daily duties of the monarchy."